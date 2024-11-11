Languages

Xi replies to friendly personages in Brazil

(Xinhua) 16:40, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to letters from friendly personages from all walks of life in Brazil recently, encouraging them to continuously contribute to the cause of China-Brazil friendship.

