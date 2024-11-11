Home>>
Xi replies to friendly personages in Brazil
(Xinhua) 16:40, November 11, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to letters from friendly personages from all walks of life in Brazil recently, encouraging them to continuously contribute to the cause of China-Brazil friendship.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- How Xi champions China's people-to-people exchanges with Latin America
- Half of the globe apart, still good neighbors: Xi Jinping's affinity with Latin America
- China, Indonesia bolster ties
- Book of Xi's discourses on natural resources work published
- Chinese, Italian presidents meet representatives from cultural conference, university dialogue
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.