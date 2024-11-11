Chinese ambassador calls for upholding three principles in dealing with China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 09:32, November 11, 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng has called for upholding the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation when dealing with the bilateral ties.

Xie delivered the speech Thursday via video link to address the reception dinner of the U.S.-China Business Council commemorating the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations. The event was held in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai.

The three principles put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, namely, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, both sum up the experience of China-U.S. relations over the past decades, and point out the right path for the two countries to get along in the new era, Xie said.

It is hoped that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction and jointly move the relationship forward along a stable, sound and sustainable track, the ambassador said.

No two leaves are alike, nor are two countries identical, Xie said, adding that China will never become another United States and differences should be an impetus for exchanges and mutual learning.

The earth is big enough for China and the United States to develop respectively and prosper together, he said.

Seeing China as a primary strategic competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat is seriously misguided and would only lead to a "self-fulfilling prophesy," Xie said.

The Taiwan question is the first and foremost red line that should not be crossed in the China-U.S. relationship. The one-China principle and the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques should be honored in both word and deed, Xie said.

No challenge would ever hold back China's development. Any attempt to encircle, contain or suppress China would be self-defeating, he said, adding that no one should underestimate the firm will and strong capability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

As the world's largest developing and developed countries, China and the United States can jointly make a big difference, Xie said.

The two countries have every reason to make the list of cooperation longer and longer. Tariff war, trade war, tech war or industrial war would produce no winner. Protectionism only locks one in backwardness and costs them the future, he said.

China welcomes more investment from American companies and also looks forward to greater dialogue and cooperation with the United States on global challenges such as climate change and AI for the good of both countries and the entire world, Xie said.

