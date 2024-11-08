Home>>
Stable, healthy, sustainable China-US relationship serves common interests of two countries
(People's Daily App) 16:51, November 08, 2024
President Xi Jinping has congratulated US President-Elect Donald Trump, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday. "A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning, quoting Xi.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China willing to promote sound, sustainable economic ties with U.S.: commerce ministry
- Promote steady improvement and growth in China-US relations through the right way forward: Global Times editorial
- China, U.S. work together on telecom fraud case, recovering 1.7 million USD
- China's trade with US sees steady growth of 4.4% in Jan-Oct period
- China, U.S. join hands to probe chemical trafficking case
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.