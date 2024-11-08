Stable, healthy, sustainable China-US relationship serves common interests of two countries

(People's Daily App) 16:51, November 08, 2024

President Xi Jinping has congratulated US President-Elect Donald Trump, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday. "A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning, quoting Xi.

