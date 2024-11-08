China willing to promote sound, sustainable economic ties with U.S.: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:34, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen communication, expand cooperation and resolve differences with the United States for stable, sound and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, a spokesperson with the commerce ministry said Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding the possibility of the United States' continuous imposition of additional tariffs on China as well as the U.S. restrictions on China's high-tech sector.

Under the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with the United States and bring greater benefits to both countries and the rest of the world, He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)