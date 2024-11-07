China congratulates Trump on being elected as president of the U.S.

Xinhua) 08:53, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China congratulated Donald Trump on being elected as president of the United States, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a query that the U.S. presidential election results are out and Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the election.

"We respect the choice of the American people and congratulate Mr. Trump on being elected as president of the United States," said the spokesperson.

