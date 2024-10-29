China opposes U.S. placing Chinese entities on export control list: ministry

Xinhua) 08:57, October 29, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the United States' move of placing some Chinese entities on its export-control "entity list" and "unverified list," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

The spokesperson said that China has taken note of the latest action by the United States, which added six Chinese entities to its "entity list" and three to its "unverified list" based on so-called military and Iran-related issues.

Over a long period of time, the United States has generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures and sanctioned and suppressed enterprises from other countries including China.

Such actions have seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of these enterprises, and undermined the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. side should immediately stop its wrongdoing, the spokesperson added, noting that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.

