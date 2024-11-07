Home>>
China's U.S. policy consistent: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 08:46, November 07, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's policy on the United States is consistent, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing in response to relevant queries about the U.S. presidential election that the election is an internal affair of the United States. "We respect the choice of the American people," Mao said.
"China's policy on the United States is consistent," Mao added, noting that China will continue to view and handle its relations with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-U.S. financial working group holds sixth meeting
- China-Mexico car cooperation shouldn’t be easily disrupted by US restrictions: chamber
- China deplores U.S. rule on investment restrictions against China: spokesperson
- Commentary: U.S. tech blockade on China counterproductive, self-defeating
- China opposes U.S. placing Chinese entities on export control list: ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.