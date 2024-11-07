China's U.S. policy consistent: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:46, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's policy on the United States is consistent, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing in response to relevant queries about the U.S. presidential election that the election is an internal affair of the United States. "We respect the choice of the American people," Mao said.

"China's policy on the United States is consistent," Mao added, noting that China will continue to view and handle its relations with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

