China, U.S. work together on telecom fraud case, recovering 1.7 million USD

Xinhua) 08:36, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and U.S. law enforcement authorities have jointly handled a transnational case of telecommunication fraud, with their cooperation resulting in the repatriation of over 1.7 million U.S. dollars, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

The case involves a Chinese company based in Zhejiang Province and its U.S. partner. Further investigation is underway, the ministry said.

It has pledged efforts to deepen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of other countries while continuing to combat telecommunication fraud strictly, with the aim of protecting the interests of the people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)