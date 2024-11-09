6th edition of e-SALON held in Prague

Xinhua) 10:37, November 09, 2024

Visitors view an electric vehicle at the e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 8, 2024. The 6th edition of the e-SALON, a trade fair of clean mobility, technologies and e-mobility solutions, is held here from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A girl touches an electric robot at the e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 8, 2024. The 6th edition of the e-SALON, a trade fair of clean mobility, technologies and e-mobility solutions, is held here from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Visitors view a sporty electric car at the e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 8, 2024. The 6th edition of the e-SALON, a trade fair of clean mobility, technologies and e-mobility solutions, is held here from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Visitors view a vehicle with a camping body at the e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 8, 2024. The 6th edition of the e-SALON, a trade fair of clean mobility, technologies and e-mobility solutions, is held here from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A man tries an electric tricycle at the e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 8, 2024. The 6th edition of the e-SALON, a trade fair of clean mobility, technologies and e-mobility solutions, is held here from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)