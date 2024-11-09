China's key state-owned enterprises urged to pursue sci-tech innovation

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and addresses a conference of the centrally administered state-owned enterprises on sci-tech innovation in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Friday urged the country's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to enhance sci-tech innovation.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing a conference of the centrally administered SOEs on sci-tech innovation in Beijing.

He called on the companies to comprehensively enhance their innovation capabilities and move faster to promote integrated advancements in sci-tech and industrial innovation.

Zhang said the centrally administered SOEs should spare no effort to raise their capabilities for original innovation, intensify efforts on basic research, increase the supply of key generic technologies, and plan for cutting-edge and disruptive technologies.

