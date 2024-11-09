In pics: 2024-2025 classic cars show in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait

Xinhua) 09:25, November 09, 2024

A classic car is seen on display at the 2024-2025 classic cars show in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)