In pics: 2024-2025 classic cars show in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait
(Xinhua) 09:25, November 09, 2024
A classic car is seen on display at the 2024-2025 classic cars show in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
