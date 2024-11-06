World Urban Forum participants praise China's efforts to promote urban greening

Xinhua) 13:15, November 06, 2024

Delegates attend a seminar held during the 12th session of the World Urban Forum in New Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 5, 2024. Participants at the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Egypt on Tuesday spoken highly of the Chinese experience in promoting green cities. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Participants at the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Egypt on Tuesday spoken highly of the Chinese experience in promoting green cities.

"The Chinese steps towards urban greening, with much focus on promoting the concept of nature in cities, are noticeable," said Simon Borelli, urban forestry officer and coordinator of Green Cities Initiatives Forestry Division of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

"Looking at recreating natural ecosystems, and not just rows of trees and plantations, is an essential step forward for making cities more resilient and more prepared for climate change," he added, stressing that China has been working on building park cities with a more holistic view.

Noting China's focus on improving urban living, the coordinator said its experience could benefit Africa, home to the largest number of developing countries.

Shi Nan, secretary general of the Urban Planning Society of China, said, "We are trying to share our experiences and also the lessons regarding sustainable development."

"The city is not only ... a settlement for people, but also the home for animals, forest, trees, and grasses," he said.

Regarding Egypt's urban development, Shi said he was impressed by Egypt's rich civilization, which has played a significant role in the country's urban growth.

There is significant potential for cooperation between China and Egypt, both of which boast ancient civilizations, he added.

Co-organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Egyptian government, the WUF12 commenced on Monday and will continue until Friday.

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows a scene of a seminar held during the 12th session of the World Urban Forum in New Cairo, Egypt. Participants at the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Egypt on Tuesday spoken highly of the Chinese experience in promoting green cities. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Shi Nan, secretary general of the Urban Planning Society of China, speaks at a seminar held during the 12th session of the World Urban Forum in New Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 5, 2024. Participants at the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Egypt on Tuesday spoken highly of the Chinese experience in promoting green cities. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Simon Borelli, urban forestry officer and coordinator of Green Cities Initiatives Forestry Division of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, speaks at a seminar held during the 12th session of the World Urban Forum in New Cairo, a satellite city on the southeastern edge of the capital Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 5, 2024. Participants at the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Egypt on Tuesday spoken highly of the Chinese experience in promoting green cities. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)