Chinese premier stresses advancing people-centered new urbanization

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-town, a biopharmaceutical enterprise, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2023.

CHONGQING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed efforts to steadily advance people-centered new urbanization to provide strong impetus for the economic development and improvement of people's livelihood.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality from Wednesday to Friday.

In Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, Li stressed the need to stimulate consumption with cultural creativity and practically enhance the city's security resilience.

He also urged more efforts for Chengdu and Chongqing to empower each other, and encouraged biopharmaceutical enterprises to invest more in research and development for new and good medicines.

In Chongqing, the premier said that with a view to national strategies, work planning shall be improved, which calls for better coordination in transportation, industries, innovation and policies.

Li urged enterprises to focus on green and low-carbon development, and vigorously promote intelligent manufacturing.

Efforts shall be made to boost the urban renewal and improve service facilities for public convenience to better meet the demand for higher quality of life, he said.

Work must be done to adhere to the people-centered new urbanization, prioritize the integration of rural population into urban life, and push forward the new urbanization with reform and innovation, Li said while chairing a symposium on new urbanization during the inspection.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Changan Auto Global Research and Development Center in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 15, 2023.

