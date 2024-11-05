Niche industries, products gain popularity overseas

People's Daily Online) 14:13, November 05, 2024

Since the beginning of this year, some niche industries and products have frequently "broken out of their niche" and gone overseas. Chinese domestic brands are gradually shedding their past image of being low-end and cheap, becoming beloved products for overseas consumers.

At the 136th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, an electric three-wheeled vehicle caught the eye of foreign buyers. The product features solar panels on its roof, allowing for a range of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge of 15 minutes. Specifically tailored for customers in Africa, India, and other regions, it garnered significant interest and attention.

The popularity of electric three-wheeled vehicles overseas is not a coincidence. Compared to the pickup trucks commonly used on farms in Europe and America, Chinese-made electric three-wheeled vehicles with the same utility have a price tag that is only one fifth of the pickup trucks, and they are easier to operate, offering a higher cost-performance ratio.

A passenger electric tricycle exhibited by Huaihai Holding Group attracts extensive attention at the 136th Canton Fair held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Canton Fair)

"This year, overseas orders have increased by 50 percent year-on-year, with an average of eight containers shipped per day," said a representative from a low-speed electric vehicle company at the Canton Fair.

Chenghai district of Shantou, Guangdong Province, is renowned as the "toy and gift capital of China." In 2023, the toy and creative industry in Chenghai achieved an output value exceeding 50 billion yuan (about $7.05 billion), with approximately 70 percent of toy orders originating from overseas markets.

Traditionally, a toy manufactured in Chenghai would undergo a complex distribution process involving importers, wholesalers, and retailers before reaching international consumers.

The emergence of cross-border e-commerce has revolutionized the global expansion of Chenghai toys. Platforms now handle warehousing, transportation, distribution, and customer service, allowing manufacturers to focus on production and supply.

Data indicates that from January to August this year, Chenghai's toy and creative industry achieved an export value surpassing 6.7 billion yuan, with a growth rate of 8 percent.

Panjin in northeast China's Liaoning Province is China's largest hub for river crab production.

Data reveals that since the start of the river crab export season in September this year, Panjin Customs has overseen the export of 5.8 tonnes of river crabs, valued at 1.22 million yuan, marking a 2.4-fold increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Today, Panjin rice and Panjin river crabs have emerged as the pride of the city. According to a recent report, the brand values of "Panjin rice" and "Panjin river crabs" this year reached 60.68 billion yuan and 43.29 billion yuan, respectively, securing the top two spots among local agricultural brands in Liaoning Province.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)