China sees progress in green transition, climate response

Xinhua) 13:57, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has scored remarkable achievements in green and low-carbon development in recent years, accelerating its green transition on multiple fronts while actively contributing to global actions against climate change.

GREEN TRANSITION

Wen Hua, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, said that China's progress in green development was manifested in several aspects, citing the policy framework for carbon peaking and neutrality, an optimized industrial structure, and higher resource utilization efficiency, among others.

China has established a "1+N" policy framework for carbon peaking and neutrality, which includes two overarching documents as top-level design, 12 implementation plans targeting specific sectors and industries, and supporting plans covering sectors such as science, technology and finance, Wen said.

The industrial structure has also been upgraded. While improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions from existing projects, China has set strict energy and environmental standards for new projects.

In particular, Wen underscored the positive impacts of the large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-ins of consumer goods programs implemented since the start of the year.

The scheme serves not only as a robust measure to boost investment and consumption, but also a crucial climate policy. By promoting the application of advanced and energy-saving products and equipment, the program has helped reduce energy and carbon intensities across society, Wen said.

Dong Wancheng, an official with the National Energy Administration, highlighted the country's intensified efforts in energy transition. Dong said that China has boosted the development of clean energy, with the share of clean energy in total energy use increasing 10.9 percentage points over the past decade.

GLOBAL CONTRIBUTION

While speeding up its transition towards green and low-carbon growth, China has also played an active role in global climate change mitigation.

China's energy transition is making an increasing contribution to the world, said Dong, adding that the country has been sharing high-quality clean energy products with other countries, contributing to the world's energy transition and carbon reduction.

For instance, China's wind power and photovoltaic product exports helped other countries reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 810 million tonnes in 2023, according to the white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office in August this year.

Xia Yingxian, an official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said that China has placed great importance on tackling climate change and has made new strides in this regard.

According to Xia, China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP have logged a sustained decline, and its carbon market mechanism has been further strengthened. He emphasized that the country will steadily expand its national carbon trading market and strive to ensure its healthy and stable operation.

Noting that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is approaching, Xia said that China will continue to play a positive and constructive role in negotiations.

Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the COP29, to be hosted in Baku this November.

Xia said that China will work with all other parties to support Azerbaijan's Presidency in achieving positive outcomes from the COP29.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)