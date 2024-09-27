China's green, low-carbon development nurtures new opportunities: official

Xinhua) 10:50, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's green and low-carbon development features bright spots and nurtures new opportunities, an official with the country's energy administration has said.

Wind power and photovoltaics have become major contributors to China's newly added installed capacity and important forces in the country's energy supply network, National Energy Administration official Pan Huimin said during the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk platform hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

Since 2020, China's annual newly added installed capacity of wind power and photovoltaics has exceeded 100 million kilowatts for four consecutive years, accounting for over 50 percent of total newly added installed power capacity each year, said Pan.

The development of wind power and photovoltaics has helped elevate China to a position where the country is serving as a cornerstone of global energy transformation, said Pan, adding that relevant industries have provided high-quality products and solutions worldwide.

China's wind power and photovoltaic industries have made tangible contributions to assisting enterprises in achieving green and low-carbon development, Pan said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)