China's energy transition contributes to global green development

Xinhua) 16:36, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has made remarkable contributions to global green transformation over the past decade, according to a white paper issued on Thursday.

The white paper, titled "China's Energy Transition," was released by China's State Council Information Office to document the country's successful actions and historic achievements in energy transition over the past ten years.

Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists of six parts: "China's Path of Energy Transition in the New Era," "Promoting Green Energy Consumption," "Moving Faster to Build a New Energy Supply System," "Developing New Quality Productive Forces in the Energy Sector," "Modernizing Energy Governance," and "Contributing to a Global Community of Shared Future."

"Based on high-quality development, China's energy transition aims to build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system. This initiative will provide a strong guarantee for the country's economic and social development and meet the people's growing desire for a better life," said the white paper.

Over the past ten years, China has furthered reform of its energy production and consumption methods, upgraded its energy supply capacity under the guidance of its new energy security strategy, and achieved historic breakthroughs in green and low-carbon energy development, according to the white paper.

By the end of last month, China's installed capacity of renewable energy had reached 1.68 billion kilowatts, accounting for over 54 percent of the country's total installed capacity, Song Wen, an official with the National Energy Administration, told a press conference on Thursday.

Over the past decade, annual power generation from non-fossil fuels has increased by 2.2 trillion kilowatt-hours, which is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 2 billion tonnes, Song added.

China has announced that it will peak its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. However, it still requires "arduous efforts to achieve the dual carbon goals" as people's energy demand continues to grow, while uncertainties and unpredictable factors are also on the rise, Song noted.

Since 2013, China has been responsible for over 40 percent of annual additions to global renewable energy capacity. In 2023, newly installed such capacity in China accounted for more than half of the world's total, according to the white paper.

Zhang Jianhua, head of the administration, attributed the country's rapid development of its renewable energy industry to continuous technological advancements, complete industrial supply chains and a favorable market environment.

When asked about whether China will set more ambitious carbon reduction targets, Li Chuangjun, an official with the administration, said that China has remained committed to its carbon emissions peaking and carbon neutrality goals, and will determine its own path, approach and pace of achieving these goals, which should not be influenced by others.

"China will stick to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, and set well-conceived new goals and measures in light of the country's national realities," Li said.

Apart from accelerating its own development of new energy, China has been sharing high-quality and affordable clean energy products with other countries, injecting green impetus for global energy transformation.

For instance, China's exports of wind power and photovoltaic products helped other countries reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 810 million tonnes in 2023, according to the white paper.

As a strong advocate of global energy transition, China will work with other members of the international community to plan energy cooperation together, address global climate change, promote harmony between humanity and nature, and create a clean and beautiful world for all, the white paper said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)