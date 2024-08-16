Chinese vice premier urges coordinated efforts in pursuing green, low-carbon development

Xinhua) 08:35, August 16, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of a National Ecology Day event in Sanming, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for coordinated efforts in promoting green and low-carbon development, further strengthening ecological and environmental protection, and making steady progress toward the country's dual carbon goals.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a speech delivered at the opening ceremony of a National Ecology Day event held in Sanming, in east China's Fujian Province.

Liu said the third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee last month made important plans to deepen reform in ecological conservation. He stressed concerted efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, and boost economic growth.

By acting on the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, China's ecology and environment have seen continuous improvements since 2012, Liu said, adding that National Ecology Day offers opportunities to build consensus on green and low-carbon development and strengthen synergy in building a beautiful China.

To raise public awareness and encourage action to protect the ecological environment, China's national legislature last year designated Aug. 15 as National Ecology Day. The country has pledged to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)