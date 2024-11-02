Number of listed companies in China reaches 5,363
BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- There were 5,363 companies listed on the Chinese domestic stock market by the end of September 2024, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
The stock exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing had 2,271, 2,839 and 253 listed firms, respectively, by end September, data from the association showed.
State-owned holding and non-state-owned holding companies accounted for 27 percent and 73 percent, respectively, of these listed firms, with manufacturing, information transmission/software/information technology services, and wholesale and retail, being the top three sectors in terms of the number of listed companies, the data revealed.
Three provinces, namely Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, contributed 42.42 percent of the total number of companies listed on the Chinese stock market.
Ten companies made initial public offerings on the domestic stock market in September, raising a combined total of 5.62 billion yuan (about 790 million U.S. dollars), while five companies were delisted.
Photos
Related Stories
- Market value of Chinese cities: Beijing ranks first and Shenzhen second
- China optimizes management on major assets restructuring of listed companies
- Most China listed firms see improving profitability in 2018
- Chinese listed companies reach stable growth
- Listed companies unveil plans to stabilize stocks
- Listing hopefuls worried about future valuations
- Profit growth of China's listed firms slows
- 645 listed companies have seen their profits rise last year
- Listed companies profits grow in 2013: report
- Web China: Iron fist on listed companies heartens investors
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.