China strengthens protection of preschoolers' rights in draft law

Xinhua) 10:21, November 02, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are advancing a draft law aimed at enhancing preschool children's rights and ensuring their safety, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The latest version of the draft preschool education law will be submitted for a third review during the 12th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), scheduled to take place in Beijing from Nov. 4 to 8, according to Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

Huang noted that the revised provisions of the draft law require special care for preschoolers with unique needs, such as those with specific health conditions.

To further safeguard children's rights, the draft mandates that kindergartens and other educational institutions handle children's personal information responsibly, ensuring their privacy and reputation are protected, according to the spokesperson.

Additionally, Huang stated that the draft outlines regulations to ensure food safety in kindergartens and enhance security in surrounding areas.

