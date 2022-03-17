Prolonged violation of children's rights in U.S. saddening: Chinese spokesperson

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said the prolonged violation of children's rights in the United States is "saddening and disturbing."

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about China's expression of concerns over the violation of children's rights in the United States during the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Citing relevant statistics, Zhao said the U.S. government has detained as many as 45,000 illegal migrant children in 2021. Over the past few years, among the 266,000 migrant children detained by the United States, 25,000 have been detained for more than 100 days.

The relevant detention facilities operate under chaotic management with frequent abuses, forced labor, and other violations of human rights. The children held in custody are suffering from serious physical and mental trauma, Zhao said.

"It is even more heartbreaking to learn that the U.S. government forcibly separated migrant children in custody from their parents, resulting in family separation of many migrants. Many children have not reunited with their parents yet," he added.

Zhao said many children have fallen victim to shootings on campus due to the proliferation of guns in the United States.

"Looking at the children whose rights have been violated in the United States, one cannot help but ask: Where on earth are the 'human rights' of the American children? Do they have their 'freedom' at all?" Zhao said.

