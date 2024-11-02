In pics: Beijing Int'l Coin Exposition 2024
A fluorescent commemorative copper coin issued by Austria in 2023 is seen during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
A visitor watches commemorative coins themed on pandas during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
People visit the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
Visitors select gold jewelry during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
Visitors purchase foreign commemorative coins during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
Visitors purchase foreign commemorative coins during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
People visit the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
A commemorative banknote issued for the Year of the Dragon is displayed under ultraviolet light during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
An exhibitor shows a commemorative gold coin weighing 10 kilograms during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
People visit the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
A staff member introduces creative cultural products during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
A visitor stamps commemorative seals on a notebook during the Beijing International Coin Exposition 2024 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Li Xuanli/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-ASEAN Expo to be held in September in south China
- 5th Shenyang Int'l Modern Architecture Exposition opens in NE China
- Tangshan Int'l Horticultural Exposition 2016 to kick off
- Latest, biggest drone goes on display at industry exposition
- Robot beauties shining at Huizhou Cloud Computing Technology Exposition
- Highlights of 27th International Tourism Exposition
- PM Sharif kicks off 8th IDEAS Expo in Karachi
- Shanxi cultural industry expo opens in Taiyuan
- Exposition of "ad:tech San Francisco 2013" kicks off
- International garden expo ready to bloom
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.