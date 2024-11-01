The MND: The US holds a "flashlight" only to check out on others but not herself on nuclear issues

08:46, November 01, 2024 By Xu Zhanwu and Wu Mingqi ( China Military Online

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: It is reported that the latest review of the US Defense Intelligence Agency revealed that China is accelerating and expanding nuclear arsenal of its Army, Navy and Air Force. According to statistics from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global nuclear arms race is intensifying. As of January 2024, the total number of global nuclear warheads has amounted to 12,121, with notable improvement in China's nulcear combat capabilty. May I have your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: On the nuclear issue, the US has long been holding a "flashlight" only to check out the behaviors of others but not herself. With the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, the US pursues a nuclear policy of first use of nuclear weapons, conducts nuclear intimidation and blackmail on others, and plays with fire by seeking nuclear proliferation. The US has been deliberately hyping up the non-existent "China nuclear threat", only to cover up its malicious agenda of maintaining hegemony.

China pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense, and commits itself to a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons at any time and under any circumstances. We keeps our nuclear force at the minimum level required for national security and have no intention to engage in arms race with any country. It must be noted that what the US needs to do is not make groundless accusations on others but conduct some soul searching on herself and correct wrongdoings. The US should earnestly assume its special and primary responsibilities toward nuclear disarmament, and do real things for reducing global strategic security risks.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)