China publishes world's first international standard for stem cell data

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The world's first international standard for stem cell data, ISO8472-1, has been officially released, the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said Wednesday.

This standard is expected to enhance global stem cell data management and make contributions to the advancement of stem cell research and applications, according to the institute.

As biotechnology advances rapidly worldwide, stem cell data is proliferating. However, the lack of international standards for stem cell data has resulted in issues such as unregulated data management and low efficiency in data sharing and application.

ISO8472-1, co-formulated by experts from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and other countries, stipulates a framework for the interoperability of stem cell data. It is applicable to related databases, data management systems, web interfaces, and more in the field of stem cell research.

The release of ISO8472-1 will provide standard and guidance for data management in the field of stem cells and offer a systematic framework for the development of subsequent international standards for stem cell data, said Qiao Gexia, director of the Institute of Zoology.

