"China Travel" boom, a vibrant tale of opening up

Recently, travel videos posted by an Irish couple on the social media account "Two Mad Explorers" went viral online.

These trending videos relate to the couple's travel stories in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, highlighting their experiences with the high-speed railway, the Southern Song Imperial Street, and classic dishes like sweet lotus root with sticky rice.

Their travel experiences reflect the booming Chinese inbound tourism, which has made "China Travel" a buzzword on overseas social media, as more and more international travelers come to explore the time-honored Forbidden City in Beijing, the light-sparkling Bund in Shanghai, the bustling Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, and the world-renowned scenery of Guilin, among others.

Tourists from the United Kingdom and Australia pose for a picture at the Great Tang All Day Mall, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi province, October 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Shi Jiamin)

According to China's National Immigration Administration, a total of more than 8.18 million inbound trips were made by foreigners in the third quarter of this year, up 48.8 percent from the same period last year. Of these trips, 4.88 million were made visa-free, representing a year-on-year increase of 78.6 percent.

The international tourists flocking to explore China's cultural heritage, magnificent landscapes, and dynamic urban development have demonstrated China's continuous efforts to promote opening up.

What makes "China Travel" such a trending topic?

Behind this lies, first and foremost, better-than-expected policies and travel experiences. So far, China has achieved comprehensive mutual visa exemption with 24 countries, implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 16 countries, and offers 72/144-hour transit visa-free stays for 54 countries.

To facilitate the entry of foreign nationals, China has taken practical steps to improve both the infrastructure and services, such as reducing inspection time, promoting self-service declaration at ports, increasing international direct passenger flights, expanding two-hour high-speed rail travel circles, and diversifying payment options to cover more consumption scenarios. These measures have made China more accessible to foreign tourists.

The closer foreign travelers get to China, the more authentic their experience becomes. Many first-time visitors to China have discovered "a different China" and changed their preconceptions.

"I wonder how many places in the world are this safe at dawn," said a British tourist while wandering Chinese streets.

"In China, all you need is a mobile phone," said a Malaysian tourist, who entered China visa-free.

Foreign tourists visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, August 25, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Authenticity breeds appreciation. The close encounters with a real, multi-dimensional China have enriched international tourists' understanding of the country.

The deeper they immerse themselves in China, the more fascinated they become. The greater travel convenience has encouraged more foreign tourists to seek immersive experiences in China.

More and more international travelers have found themselves gasp in admiration at China's stunning natural scenery, splendid culture and arts such as Peking Opera and other intangible cultural heritage, different kinds of museums, the down-to-earth atmosphere in streets and alleys, and autonomous ride-hailing services. They have been captivated by the natural and cultural beauty of China, a safe and hospitable country.

The key to state-to-state relations lies in close bonds between peoples. As a bridge for cultural exchanges, "China Travel" has helped foreign tourists better understand China and fostered friendly ties between peoples.

Greater openness breeds greater confidence. Opening up is a defining feature of Chinese modernization. The flourishing "China Travel" not only reflects the strong appeal of China's tourism market and effectively stimulates consumption vitality of the Chinese market, but also helps improve China's tourism services and enhance overall industry standards, showcasing the charm and openness of a modern China.

According to the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization, China will improve relevant measures to make it more convenient for people from outside the mainland to live, receive medical services, and make payments on the mainland.

Looking ahead, China will continue enhancing convenience for foreigners coming to work, study, and travel, promoting high-quality development of inbound tourism. China will only open itself ever wider to the outside world, with high-level opening up providing increasingly strong momentum for its high-quality development.

