China unveils design of Haolong space shuttle for low-cost transport missions

09:44, October 30, 2024 By Liu Xuanzun ( Global Times

A computer-generated illustration of the Haolong space cargo shuttle. (Photo: Courtesy of Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

China on Tuesday unveiled the design of the Haolong space cargo shuttle. It is an independently developed, reusable commercial winged spacecraft for low-cost space station cargo transport missions, the Global Times learned from the spacecraft's maker.

Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of the China Manned Space Agency, announced the selection progress of China's development plans for low-cost cargo spacecraft and manned lunar rover at a press conference for the Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight mission on Tuesday.

The Haolong space cargo shuttle, developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), was among the winning projects, and was awarded a contract for the engineering flight verification phase.

The spacecraft of this type can be launched by a carrier rocket and dock with the space station. After separating from the space station, it can perform deorbit braking, reentry flight, before landing horizontally on an airport runway. After checking and maintenance, it can be reused in future missions, the Global Times learned from AVIC.

Featuring a large wingspan, high lift-to-drag ratio, and reusable vehicle technology, the Haolong is a winged, reusable commercial space vehicle that can further reduce the cost of cargo transportation to the space station, according to the maker.

It has large capacities for cargo transport both to and from the space station, an excellent flight environment, and efficient support for operations. It can further reduce space station cargo transport costs by repeated use. Together with the existing cargo transportation systems, it aims to establish a safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient cargo transportation system between the space station and Earth.

A computer-generated illustration of the Haolong space cargo shuttle. (Photo: Courtesy of Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

A model of the Haolong is scheduled to make its debut at the 15th Airshow China, which will be held from November 12 to 17 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, as AVIC will display the spacecraft from all angles, the company said.

The Haolong cargo spacecraft will lead and promote further breakthroughs and developments in China's reusable space-Earth transportation technologies, enabling China's steps to explore space to go steadier and farther, while making new contributions to the well-being of humanity, AVIC said.

