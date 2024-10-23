Int'l forum for young space scientists held in Macao

MACAO, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The International Forum for Young Space Scientists was held at the Macao Science Center from Tuesday to Friday, attracting nearly a hundred scientists from various countries and regions.

At the forum's opening ceremony on Wednesday, Wu Ji, president of the Chinese Society of Space Research (CSSR), expressed his hope that the forum will provide a platform for exchanges and cooperation and lay the foundation for future cooperation.

Zong Qiugang, director of the Space Science Institute of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), introduced the scientific output of Macao's first space science satellite "Macao Science 1" in geomagnetic science research and space environment monitoring and expressed that MUST will continue to contribute to international exchanges and cooperation in space science.

On Wednesday afternoon, young space scientists had in-depth exchanges and discussions on disciplinary frontiers, the new discoveries of domestic and international satellite missions, the progress of relevant modeling and technology, and future joint research.

As part of the forum, participants will visit the related laboratories of MUST and the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

As the first international conference for young space scientists held in Macao, the forum was co-organized by the CSSR, MUST, the National Space Science Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the HKU, and the International Space Science Institute - Beijing.

