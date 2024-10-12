Asteroid named after Chinese expert

09:29, October 12, 2024 By Zheng Caixiong ( China Daily

An asteroid was officially named Zhongnanshan in honor of the prominent Chinese respiratory disease expert during a naming ceremony held in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Guangdong province, on Friday, after it was approved by the International Astronomical Union.

"We solemnly announce that the asteroid discovered by this Observatory and numbered 325136 internationally, be named in honor of Zhong Nanshan," said the certificate issued by the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. "It is hereby made known to the world and which will go down in history forever."

Zhao Haibin, discoverer of Zhongnanshan, said the average distance from the asteroid to the Sun is 373 million kilometers, and it takes 4.05 years for it to orbit the Sun.

It travels at a speed of 1.58 million kilometers per day in its orbit, which is equivalent to a speed of 18.3 kilometers per second, said Zhao.

Due to its distance from Earth, it appears to be moving slowly in the sky from the ground.

The farthest distance between Zhongnanshan and Earth is 605 million kilometers, while its closest distance is 155 million kilometers.

Asteroids are celestial bodies in the solar system and the only type of celestial body that can be nominated and named by discoverers. Once the name is approved internationally, it will become the permanent asteroid name of the celestial body, with international and historical significance, and is a noble international honor.

"The observation and research of asteroids are of great significance for revealing the evolution of the solar system, the origin of life on earth, the safety of the human living environment, and the utilization of deep space resources," Zhao said.

Zhongnanshan was discovered on March 2, 2008.

Zhao Changyin, head of the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said all experts in his observatory agreed to name the asteroid Zhongnanshan, as it reflects the international community's high respect for Zhong's academic achievements and is also an important carrier for promoting his spirit as a scientist.

Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said he was very touched and excited.

"It is not only an honor for me personally, but also a recognition for the entire team, countless scientists and medical workers who have worked hard and continuously explored in the field of respiratory disease prevention and treatment," said Zhong who is also the winner of the Medal of the Republic, the nation's highest honor.

Zhong added that not only is the honor a recognition of previous work, but also a motivation for the future, saying that like the shining asteroid, he will continue to shine and move forward, never stopping.

As a leading expert in the research field of respiratory diseases in China, Zhong has long been committed to the research, prevention, and treatment of major respiratory infectious diseases and chronic respiratory diseases and made great contributions to the prevention and control of SARS and COVID-19 in previous years.

Li Yongsi contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)