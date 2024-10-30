China eyes deeper mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland: Chinese VP

Xinhua) 08:51, October 30, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the 5th China-Finland Committee for Innovative Business Cooperation Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday said that China is willing to work with Finland to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 5th China-Finland Committee for Innovative Business Cooperation Meeting in Beijing.

Highlighting the long history of friendly exchanges between China and Finland, Han noted that in recent years, the two countries have seen steady growth in their relations, thanks to their joint efforts.

The enterprises of the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation in fields such as new energy, forest industry, information and communication, and winter sports, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and making positive contributions to global development and prosperity, Han said.

The China-Finland Committee for Innovative Business Cooperation has played an important role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between enterprises from both sides in the field of innovation, Han noted.

China is ready to work with Finland to uphold the spirit of open and inclusive cooperation, seize cooperation opportunities in green transformation, explore avenues for innovative development, further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote deeper, more solid China-Finland and China-EU economic and trade cooperation, he added.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, along with more than 100 representatives from the Chinese and Finnish governments and business circles, attended the meeting.

Stubb noted that Finland-China economic and trade relations enjoy a solid foundation, with China being one of Finland's most important export markets and holding broad prospects for development. Finland will actively support enterprises in investing and deepening their roots in China and welcome Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Finland.

