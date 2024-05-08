China's police chief meets Finnish national police commissioner

Xinhua) 22:59, May 08, 2024

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Finnish National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang said that guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China is ready to work with Finland to advance bilateral law-enforcement and security cooperation at a high level, with a focus on combating telecom and internet fraud, economic and financial crimes, illegal immigration, anti-terrorism, drug control and other fields, while jointly meeting the challenges of transnational crimes.

At the same time, China is also willing to work with Finland to enhance exchanges of law-enforcement personnel at all levels, push for steady and long-term growth of China-Finland relations, and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples, Wang said.

Finland is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in the field of law enforcement and security, Kolehmainen said.

