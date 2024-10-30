China to roll out gradient cultivation system for smart factories

Xinhua) 08:38, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will conduct a gradient (progressive) cultivation campaign for the country's smart factories, according to a circular.

The circular, jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and five other government authorities, stated that gradient cultivation for the smart factories will be carried out at four levels.

Since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, departments including the MIIT have implemented an intelligent manufacturing project, successfully cultivating a number of high-level and iconic smart factories.

The project has also motivated more than 10,000 manufacturers around the country to carry out the construction of digital workshops and smart factories.

Establishing the gradient cultivation system for smart factories will drive the formation of a safe, controllable and complete high-level supply system for the intelligent manufacturing sector. It will also help establish more complete intelligent manufacturing standards and an evaluation system, the ministry said.

