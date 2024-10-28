Rural China becomes a hotspot for young people

NANNING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- For decades, China's internal migration has seen hundreds of millions move from rural areas to cities in search of opportunity, but now a growing number of young urbanites are reversing this trend, drawn to the countryside by new prospects in revitalized rural communities.

Liu Xiabing, weary of the instability in urban office jobs, left the bustling manufacturing hub of Guangdong in southern China to return to her rural hometown, with the aim of reviving her family's declining bamboo weaving business.

Bamboo weaving has long been the backbone of Xiamu Village in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, sustaining generations with its intricate craft. However, the 2008 financial crisis led to a sharp decline in export orders, leaving warehouses filled with unsold goods and nearly paralyzing the bamboo trade.

By the time Liu returned, only about 30 people in the local township still practiced bamboo weaving, a stark contrast to its heyday when it supported thousands.

RETURN TO ROOTS

Determined to breathe new life into the tradition, the 33-year-old returned brimming with innovative ideas. Her contemporary twist on the ancient craft led to the creation of fresh products, like pet houses and play structures, which quickly gained traction among younger buyers. Embracing China's flourishing influencer economy, Liu launched an online store and started livestreaming on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Her strategy paid off, with annual sales reaching nearly 6 million yuan (about 841,432 U.S. dollars) at their peak.

Liu's success reflects a broader trend, as many young Chinese are leveraging social media platforms to promote unique rural products, ranging from beef jerky to potted plants.

"Thanks to the internet, our bamboo crafts have become bestsellers, and this traditional art is seeing a revival," Liu said. "The online presence allows us to scale up and diversify quickly. We have to keep introducing new items to meet evolving consumer tastes."

Liu's digital venture not only revitalized a fading tradition but also provided a boost to the local economy. Under her leadership, a small but vibrant bamboo weaving industry has emerged, providing employment to over 2,000 households, each earning between 2,000 and 3,000 yuan per month.

"There's so much room for personal growth in rural areas. Returning home to build something meaningful has been more fulfilling than I ever imagined," she said.

China's decades of reform and opening up have propelled the country to become the world's second-largest economy, yet many rural areas have been left "hollowed out" as millions of migrant workers pursued better pay and opportunities in cities. As a result, the term "village" has become synonymous with stagnation and backwardness.

This narrative is now shifting. A 2022 survey by China Youth Daily and wenjuan.com revealed that over 70 percent of young respondents now find rural areas more appealing than ever.

"There are multiple factors at play," said Yang Zeng, a professor at Shanghai University. "Living costs in major cities like Shanghai have soared, while rural areas offer a slower pace of life. The income gap between urban and rural regions has also narrowed, prompting many young people to opt out of the urban rat race and start fresh in smaller towns."

Interest in rural life is trending on Chinese social media, with hashtags like "City Escape Plan" racking up over 1 billion views on Sina Weibo by October.

NOT A RETREAT

Yao Hua, a sociologist at Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, stressed that this shift is not a retreat but a response to broader economic dynamics.

"The reverse flow of young people can be partly attributed to China's ongoing rural revitalization drive," Yao said. "The countryside now presents diverse opportunities, with sectors like rural e-commerce and tourism experiencing rapid growth."

China is currently experiencing a rural tourism boom. According to an industry report, in the first quarter of 2024, rural areas welcomed 784 million visits, an increase of 19 million compared to the same period in 2019.

This surge has greatly benefited rural China and its residents. For instance, Li Ling's hometown in Guangxi is reaping the rewards as a result. In August, Li and her husband, a Yao ethnic couple, left their urban jobs to open a photography studio in Nandan County.

"Our customers, who are mainly tourists, dress up in authentic colorful Yao costumes and have their pictures taken against an idyllic backdrop," said Li. "We just want those with a healthy wanderlust to know about this place, and maybe learn a thing or two about Yao culture."

"Giving up jobs in the city in exchange for a literal 'home on the range' was the gutsiest move we have ever made," she said. "But it wasn't all sentimental as we also saw an opportunity to start and grow our own business back home."

With the eradication of absolute poverty, China's strategy for rural development has entered a new phase centered on comprehensive revitalization. The countryside is now drawing young talent eager to bring innovative ideas and resources to rural areas.

"The burgeoning trend of reverse migration reflects deeper socioeconomic implications," said Yu Lerong, a professor at China Agricultural University, adding that since the 21st century, a series of state-led initiatives to revamp rural China has transformed the dynamics of urban-rural development.

Significant upgrades in rural infrastructure, particularly in transportation and internet connectivity, have made remote areas more accessible and connected. By the end of 2023, the length of roads in rural areas reached about 4.6 million kilometers. The number of rural broadband users is expected to exceed 200 million by the end of 2024, with online retail sales of agricultural products through e-commerce platforms projected to surpass 630 billion yuan.

Yu noted that while the back-to-the-countryside trend is gaining momentum, it is not yet mainstream, as urban migration still dominates. "Nonetheless, the evolving urban-rural relationship signals that Chinese modernization has entered a new phase of integrated development between urban and rural areas."

