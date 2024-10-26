Outdoor economy thriving as more Chinese youth hit trails

Xinhua) 11:11, October 26, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Wu Qiong and a dozen friends revel in the radiant autumn colors blanketing northern China. In just four hours, this young civil servant from Hebei and her companions conquered an 8-kilometer trail on Yudu Mountain in the suburbs of Beijing. Wu felt especially exuberant, as she had discovered a new weekend passion: hiking.

The adventure isn't complete, however, until she shares it with the world. Back home, Wu posts breathtaking photos of the stunning mountain scenery, featuring herself clad in an Arc'teryx jacket and Salomon hiking shoes, leaning on her trekking pole. Only after sharing her journey on the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu does she feel truly rewarded by the day.

Young Chinese, driven by a quest for a healthy lifestyle, a desire to forge new friendships and the influence of social media, are embracing outdoor sports with aplomb. In turn, this burgeoning enthusiasm is fueling the expansion of the outdoor economy.

Outdoor activities are increasingly becoming a staple of everyday life for many. A 2023 report from Xiaohongshu highlights that hiking, camping and cycling were the top trends in outdoor pursuits.

Young people are leading this movement, with nearly 50 percent of active outdoor users on Xiaohongshu aged between 19 and 30 and 20 percent aged between 31 and 40. Outdoor living is not limited to first-tier cities; it is also gaining traction in third- and fourth-tier cities.

According to the Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025), over 400 million people in China engage in outdoor activities. The plan was released by the General Administration of Sport of China in collaboration with other departments.

It is projected that by 2025, the market size for outdoor sports products will approach 600 billion yuan (84.4 billion U.S. dollars).

The fervor for outdoor adventures is also fueling a surge in e-commerce. During the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7, sales of cycling apparel on discount retailer Vipshop jumped by 87 percent year-on-year, while sports down jackets increased by 65 percent.

Data from online retailer JD.com shows that outdoor grilling equipment sales rose by 49 percent, and sales of sleeping bags and hammocks grew by 46 percent. Additionally, sports camera sales soared by 85 percent during the seven-day holiday.

Many Western sports brands have also been reaping the benefits of the passion for outdoor adventures.

Amer Sports, a leading global sports and outdoor brand group, reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 60 percent for the golden week period in China, with strength across the portfolio driven by accelerating store sales at Salomon, Wilson and Arc'teryx.

The company has emphasized its focus on the Chinese market, where it sees an outsized growth opportunity, notably in the outdoor segment.

Young Chinese are not only boosting outdoor gear sales but also reshaping the design and aesthetics of outdoor clothing. Beyond the functional focus of previous hiking attire like waterproof jackets and quick-dry shirts, today's outdoor apparel is also fashion-forward.

A key motivation driving outdoor activities for many is the desire to share. By donning stylish hiking outfits, they can quickly inspire others to join the latest trend on social media, said Li Yunzi from Youxiake, a travel portal.

Government policy support also plays a vital role in raising public awareness of health and promoting healthy lifestyles. In China, efforts are underway to improve access to fitness facilities by establishing a "15-minute fitness circle," making it easier for residents to engage in nearby exercise.

From 2021 to 2025, the country aims to build or expand over 1,900 sports parks, nearly 1,400 fitness centers, and more than 5,100 outdoor sports facilities.

Additionally, this June, China announced plans to repurpose old factories, urban parks, and other open spaces into camping areas and outdoor sports destinations, thereby enhancing leisure consumption and stimulating overall spending.

Many Chinese cities are collaborating with outdoor brands to host marathons and trail runs, driving the integration of sports and tourism. From Oct. 13 to the end of the month, more than a hundred outdoor events will take place nationwide.

As China's economy continues to develop, the demand for outdoor recreation is rising, said Wang Yuxiong, head of the sports economics research center at Central University of Finance and Economics.

"Comparing with the development of outdoor activities abroad, there is significant growth potential in China's outdoor economy," Wang said. "The ongoing integration with cultural and tourism elements will provide a sustained driving force for the outdoor sports sector."

