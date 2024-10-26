China hopes to promote sustainable urban development with UN-Habitat: vice premier

Xinhua) 11:09, October 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China hopes to work with UN-Habitat to advance sustainable urban development, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Friday.

He made the remarks when meeting with Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), in Beijing.

China is advancing a people-centered new-type urbanization, and deepening reforms in urban construction, operations and governance systems, said He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He expressed the hope for a stronger partnership between China and UN-Habitat to meet people's housing needs, promote urban renewal and develop smart cities for sustainable urban development.

Rossbach said UN-Habitat is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China to continuously improve people's living environment.

