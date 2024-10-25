Submarine steams in the sea

China Military Online) 16:18, October 25, 2024

A submarine attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command bears off a port after separating from the tugboats during a maritime training exercise in early October, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)

A submarine attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a maritime training exercise in early October, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)

