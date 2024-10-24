Xi urges "BRICS Plus" countries to uphold peace, achieve common security

Xinhua) 19:01, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on "BRICS Plus" countries to firmly uphold peace and strive for common security.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue.

"BRICS Plus" countries should be a stabilizing force for peace, strengthen global security governance, and explore ways to address both the symptoms and root causes of hotspot issues, he added.

Noting that the collective rise of the Global South is a distinctive feature of the great transformation across the world, Xi said that Global South countries marching together toward modernization is monumental in world history and unprecedented in human civilization.

The Global South emerges for development and prospers through development, he said, urging "BRICS Plus" countries to make themselves the main driving force for common development.

"BRICS Plus" countries should play an active and leading role in the global economic governance reform, and make development the core of international economic and trade agenda, Xi added.

"BRICS Plus" countries should also be advocates for exchanges among civilizations, he said, calling on "BRICS Plus" countries to enhance communication and dialogue, and support each other in taking the path to modernization suited to their respective national conditions.

Xi also said that China will coordinate with others to form a Global South Think Tanks Alliance to promote people-to-people exchanges and experience-sharing in governance.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China will always keep the Global South in heart, and maintain its roots in the Global South, he added.

