BRICS says new centers of power, policy decision-making and economic growth are emerging
(Xinhua) 16:06, October 24, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- New centers of power, policy decision-making and economic growth are emerging in the world, BRICS countries said Wednesday in the Kazan Declaration issued at the 16th BRICS Summit.
This trend paves the way for a more equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order, and provides more opportunities for emerging markets and developing countries to benefit from universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, the BRICS countries said.
