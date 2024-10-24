Home>>
Media converge at 16th BRICS Summit in Russia
(Ecns.cn) 16:35, October 24, 2024
Journalists work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
The 16th BRICS Summit is held from Oct. 22 to 24, 2024, in Russia.
Journalists work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Journalists work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
