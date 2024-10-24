We Are China

Media converge at 16th BRICS Summit in Russia

Ecns.cn) 16:35, October 24, 2024

Journalists work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The 16th BRICS Summit is held from Oct. 22 to 24, 2024, in Russia.

