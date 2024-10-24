BRICS countries voice concern over destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures

Xinhua) 16:18, October 24, 2024

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries on Wednesday voiced deep concern about the destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures on the world economy and international trade as well as on achieving the sustainable development goals.

In the Kazan Declaration issued at the 16th BRICS Summit, the BRICS countries called for the reform of the Bretton Woods system to enhance the representation of emerging markets and developing countries.

