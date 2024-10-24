Home>>
BRICS countries voice concern over destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures
(Xinhua) 16:18, October 24, 2024
KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries on Wednesday voiced deep concern about the destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures on the world economy and international trade as well as on achieving the sustainable development goals.
In the Kazan Declaration issued at the 16th BRICS Summit, the BRICS countries called for the reform of the Bretton Woods system to enhance the representation of emerging markets and developing countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS says new centers of power, policy decision-making and economic growth are emerging
- Interview: BRICS mechanism conducive to cooperation among developing countries -- UN economist
- Chinese, Brazilian twin cities bolster ties
- Mechanism paves way for economic recovery globally
- BRICS countries drive global economic growth in emerging multipolar world: Putin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.