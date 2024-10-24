U.S. proposal to ban Chinese software, hardware in connected vehicles to backfire

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

The U.S. Commerce Department recently proposed prohibiting Chinese-developed software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles on American roads under the pretext of the so-called "national security."

This is another example of the U.S. abusing the so-called "national security." In recent years, the U.S. has been increasingly active in suppressing China's automobile industry and emerging technologies, including tariff hikes, procurement restrictions and discriminatory subsidy policies that targeted Chinese automobiles, as well as smearing Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles and complete vehicles as "unsafe." These measures violate market principles and seriously disturb order in the market.

The U.S. practices protectionism under the pretext of "national security." Such acts of severing industrial chains will backfire and gain no public support.

