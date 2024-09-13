Tribute in Light seen to mark 23rd anniversary of 9/11 attacks in New York

Xinhua) 09:36, September 13, 2024

The Tribute in Light, an art installation of searchlights to create two vertical columns of light to represent the Twin Towers, is seen to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the United States, on Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

