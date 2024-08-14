Commentary: Washington's bet on "Tibet card" destined to fail

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- In a move as symbolic as it is futile, a group of anti-China politicians have recently pushed to pass a bill recognizing the so-called notion of "Greater Tibet," a concept made up by the Dalai group that has no grounding in the political or geographical realities of China.

It is worth noting that this bill on Xizang, also known as Tibet, does not reflect a genuine consensus among the American people or even within the U.S. government. Instead, it is the product of a small but vocal group of anti-China hawks who have scrambled to dominate the conversation on U.S.-China relations.

Continuing the misguided agenda of containing China, Congressman Jim McGovern, the sponsor of the bill, has once again demonstrated a reckless disregard for established international norms and U.S. diplomatic commitments.

This bill, cloaked in the rhetoric of human rights, is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs. McGovern and his fellow anti-China politicians ignore the historical and legal facts that establish Xizang as an integral part of China. Instead, they choose to pander to a fringe narrative promoted by separatist elements, disregarding the potential consequences of such actions.

These toxic voices in Washington view every China-related issue through the lens of strategic rivalry, turning every policy debate into a zero-sum game. This mindset is not only unproductive but also dangerous, as it risks escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.

China is a unified multiethnic country with a long history. The idea of so-called "Tibet independence" was initiated by the imperialist powers led by Britain in the middle of the 19th century.

Today, Xizang is a testament to China's commitment to social stability and harmony. With a robust economy and rising living standards, Xizang is embracing an era of high-quality development.

The region's infrastructure has seen significant improvements, from modern highways to extensive rail networks, connecting remote areas to the rest of the country and facilitating trade and tourism. Education and healthcare systems have been strengthened, ensuring that the people of Xizang have better access to essential services. Furthermore, cultural preservation efforts are underway, balancing the rich traditions of the region with the demands of modernization.

Then, why do those U.S. politicians persistently smear China? The answer lies in their obsession with maintaining U.S. hegemony. Uncomfortable with China's rapid development, these politicians see it as a threat to their hegemonic ambitions.

Rather than engaging in fair competition, they resort to tarnishing China's international image through negative narratives. They also impose sanctions not for legitimate reasons, but as a means to stifle China's growth and assert control. Western media are weaponized in this campaign, spreading misinformation to manipulate public opinion and undermine China's progress on the world stage.

However, as the lies multiply and become increasingly crude, the effectiveness of the American lie-making machine diminishes. Politicians and scholars worldwide have rebutted the baseless smears against China, drawing on firsthand experience with the Asian country.

Mozambican Ambassador to China Maria Gustava, who has visited Xizang, said that some Western media hype so-called human rights issues in Xizang not because they care about the lives of people there but for ideological and hegemonic purposes.

The real intention of the so-called Xizang-related bill is to contain China. The web of lies spun around this issue is no different from various attempts in recent years by some U.S. policymakers who are increasingly fixated on containing China. But make no mistake: this maneuver, like those before it, will fail.

