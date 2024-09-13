New data show U.S. adult obesity prevalence remains high

Xinhua) 09:41, September 13, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least one in five adults in each U.S. state is living with obesity, according to new data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday.

The population data from 2023 show that more than one in three adults, about 35 percent, has obesity in 23 U.S. states. Before 2013, no state had an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35 percent, according to CDC.

An adult with obesity has a body mass index of 30 or higher. Obesity is a disease that can cause many health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and severe outcomes from respiratory illnesses, according to CDC.

"This new data highlight the need for obesity prevention and treatment options, which start with building healthier communities where people of all ages have safe places for physical activity, and where health care and healthy food options are accessible and affordable for all," said Karen Hacker, director of CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

"Many factors contribute to obesity like genes, certain medications, poor sleep, gut microbiome, stress, access to affordable food, safe places to be active, and access to health care. Understanding these factors helps us identify potential prevention and treatment strategies," said Ruth Petersen, director of CDC's Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity.

