China's forex market turnover up 10.1 pct in first three quarters
(Xinhua) 13:20, October 22, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 30.27 trillion U.S. dollars in the first three quarters of this year, up 10.1 percent year on year, official data showed Tuesday.
Trading on the foreign exchange market was active in this period, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said at a press conference.
