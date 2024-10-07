Home>>
China's foreign exchange reserves up 0.86 pct in September
(Xinhua) 13:36, October 07, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3164 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, up by 28.2 billion dollars, or 0.86 percent compared to the end of August, official data showed Monday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the U.S. dollar index declined, and global financial asset prices generally increased last month.
The combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes led to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves in September, the administration added.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Uganda's exports to China will boost foreign exchange earnings: minister
- China's forex market reports transactions totaling 26.94 trillion yuan in August
- Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in August
- China's foreign exchange reserves up 0.98 pct in August
- China's foreign exchange reserves total 3.2224 trillion USD
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.