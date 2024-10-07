China's foreign exchange reserves up 0.86 pct in September

Xinhua) 13:36, October 07, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3164 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, up by 28.2 billion dollars, or 0.86 percent compared to the end of August, official data showed Monday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the U.S. dollar index declined, and global financial asset prices generally increased last month.

The combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes led to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves in September, the administration added.

