Chinese, European delegates attend forum on beautiful countryside

Xinhua) 13:03, October 21, 2024

HANGZHOU, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 people from home and abroad attended a forum on beautiful countryside in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, during which an initiative on building beautiful countryside was released.

At the China-Europe Forum on Beautiful Countryside held Friday, the participants, including representatives from 11 European countries, four international organizations, as well as businesses and non-governmental organizations, discussed topics such as the development of featured agricultural industries, the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, and the building of low-carbon villages and towns.

The Deqing Initiative released at the forum proposed various actions on developing rural industries, building low-carbon villages, improving rural public services and strengthening cooperation and exchanges.

During the forum, participants also visited achievements and progress in China's rural revitalization, such as rural culture and featured industries, digital village and rural governance in Zhejiang.

Themed "join hands for building beautiful and harmonious countryside in China and Europe," the event was organized by the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

