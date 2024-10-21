Chinese, European delegates attend forum on beautiful countryside
HANGZHOU, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 people from home and abroad attended a forum on beautiful countryside in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, during which an initiative on building beautiful countryside was released.
At the China-Europe Forum on Beautiful Countryside held Friday, the participants, including representatives from 11 European countries, four international organizations, as well as businesses and non-governmental organizations, discussed topics such as the development of featured agricultural industries, the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, and the building of low-carbon villages and towns.
The Deqing Initiative released at the forum proposed various actions on developing rural industries, building low-carbon villages, improving rural public services and strengthening cooperation and exchanges.
During the forum, participants also visited achievements and progress in China's rural revitalization, such as rural culture and featured industries, digital village and rural governance in Zhejiang.
Themed "join hands for building beautiful and harmonious countryside in China and Europe," the event was organized by the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, CEEC pledge to deepen cooperation at local level
- China, Nordic countries see expanding trade cooperation
- Leaders of European countries send congratulations on PRC's 75th founding anniversary
- Cooperation between China, Europe called key for future of electric vehicle industry
- Commentary: China, Europe need to work together for greener future
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.