China's free HPV vaccination accessible to 40 pct girls of eligible age
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- In its ongoing battle against cervical cancer, China has made free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations accessible to about 40 percent of girls aged 13 to 14, according to the National Health Commission.
Since 2021, 11 provincial-level regions and multiple cities have provided free vaccination services for girls of eligible age, Shen Haiping, head of the commission's maternal and child health department, said at a press conference on Friday.
A total of 280 million free HPV screenings have been conducted across China, greatly facilitating the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer, Shen said.
Health authorities worked with women's federation organizations in providing medical assistance to 275,000 cervical cancer patients in financial difficulties, the official said.
According to the commission, cervical cancer is the most common gynecologic malignancy. In 2022, there were 151,000 new cases of cervical cancer in China, with an incidence rate of 13.8 per 100,000, ranking fifth among cancers in women.
China has attached great importance to the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer, with this disease highlighted in a series of major documents, Shen said.
In 2023, the country launched a campaign to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer in answer to the international community's call to lower its incidence rate to 4 per 100,000 by the end of the century, Shen added.
