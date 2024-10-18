China's industrial output up 5.8 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 13:39, October 18, 2024

A worker is pictured at the production line of the smart factory of Jiangxi EYan Textile Group in De'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo by Tang Yue/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, official data showed on Friday.

In September, the industrial output rose 5.4 percent year on year, and the growth pace was 0.9 percentage points faster from the previous month.

The industrial output measures the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

