Foreign guests witness progress in northeast China

Xinhua) 10:42, October 16, 2024

CHANGCHUN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A conference on the full revitalization of northeast China was held Monday in Changchun, the capital city of Jilin Province, with the attendance of over 200 leaders of political parties from over 50 countries, foreign diplomats and business representatives.

Themed "Striving for New Breakthroughs in the Full Revitalization of Northeast China," the conference shared development stories of the country's northeastern region. It was co-hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the CPC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regional Committee, and the CPC provincial committees of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

In a speech at the conference, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the CPC is willing to work with political parties around the world in adopting inclusiveness as the fundamental direction of development, fostering South-North exchanges, deepening South-South cooperation, and striving to address global development imbalances and deficits.

In recent years, northeast China has seen encouraging progress, with increased economic and social vitality and continuous improvement in people's living standards. The region's march toward full revitalization is showing promising prospects, according to the Party chiefs of the four provincial-level regions.

At the conference, Party members and grassroots representatives from the four provincial-level regions told stories of northeast China in the fields of technological innovation, grain production, energy transition, ecological protection and international cooperation.

Foreign guests commended the achievements in China's economic and social development in the new era, as well as China's contributions to global development, adding that witnessing the progress in northeast China has strengthened their confidence in China's future economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)