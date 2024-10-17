IMF chief hails China's commitment to climate goals

Xinhua) 14:13, October 17, 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday hailed China's efforts in pursuing its climate goals, highlighting the country's rapid progress propelled by sound policies.

"China remains strongly committed to its climate goals," she told the 2024 ESG (environmental, social and governance) Global Leaders Conference via video link.

Georgieva said that China's policies, including the emissions trading scheme, made reaching these goals easier while also raising revenues.

She said that the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) established by the IMF has already mobilized 46 billion U.S. dollars in support of climate policies among IMF members.

The RST was launched in 2022 to help vulnerable countries deal with climate change and other challenges.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank China for its contribution to the RST," she added.

The 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference is being held in Shanghai from Oct. 16 to 18, attracting heads of international organizations and industry leaders, as well as environmental experts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)